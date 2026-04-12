IVCC to host panel of lenders to help entrepreneurs secure startup funding

Illinois Valley Community College is hosting a panel of local lenders April 28 to help aspiring entrepreneurs navigate the biggest obstacle to starting a business: securing capital.

The event, “Access to Capital: Support for Small Business,” comes as interest in startup ventures grows across the region, but many would-be business owners struggle to find funding, IVCC President Dr. Tracy Morris said.

“One of the largest barriers is funding — so we are partnering with experts and lenders in our community to bring together resources to help,” Morris said.

Consultant Connor Cofoid will moderate the panel and include representatives from Allies for Community Business, Midland States Bank, First National Bank of Ottawa, First State Bank, and Eureka Savings Bank.

Attendees can meet financial experts and access resources from Hometown Bank, Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce, Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, Streator Oneida Credit Union, and North Central Bank. Several institutions will have bilingual staff available to answer questions.

Allies for Community Business, a Community Development Financial Institution, is using local partnerships to identify entrepreneurs and educate them about financial readiness and access to capital, said Amanda Askew, senior community lender.

For entrepreneurs ready to turn an idea into a business, the panel offers a chance to ask lenders directly about funding options. The event is free and open to the public.

Pre-register at www.ivcc.edu/cebsConsultant Connor Cofoid will moderate the panel. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m., with the panel discussion at 5 p.m. The event is in CTC 124-125.