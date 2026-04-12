Illinois Valley 4-H members participate in public speaking contest

La Salle, Bureau and Marshall-Putnam counties 4-H members demonstrated public speaking skilss during the 4-H Public Speaking Contest at Illinois Valley Community College.
The contest was an inaugural multi-county event. The state delegates can compete at the 4-H State Public Speaking Contest set for Saturday, April 25, at Parkland Community College, 2400 W. Bradley Ave, Champaign.
The speaking competition’s participants include:
Formal Speech Division
- Myracle Johnson, La Salle County: Best Speech (La Salle County), Overall Best Speech and State Delegate
Illustrated Speech Division
- Raylen Campbell, Marshall-Putnam: State Delegate
- Caroline Klostermann, Bureau County: Best Speech (Bureau County) and State Delegate
- Paisley Brewster, Bureau County
- Sariah Brewster, Bureau County
Original Works Speech Division:
- Lillian Miller, La Salle County: State Delegate
- Gwen and Josie Heeley, Marshall-Putnam: Best Speech (Marshall-Putnam County) and State Delegates
For more information, call 815-433-0707 or email shlad@illinois.edu.