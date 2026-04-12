Illinois Valley 4-H members participate in public speaking contest

4-H State Public Speaking Contest participants Josie Heely (from left), Gwen Heely, Lillian Miller, Sariah Brewster, Paisley Brewster, Caroline Klostermann, Myracle Johnson, and Raylen Campbell (Photo provided by Karina Delgado )

La Salle, Bureau and Marshall-Putnam counties 4-H members demonstrated public speaking skilss during the 4-H Public Speaking Contest at Illinois Valley Community College.

The contest was an inaugural multi-county event. The state delegates can compete at the 4-H State Public Speaking Contest set for Saturday, April 25, at Parkland Community College, 2400 W. Bradley Ave, Champaign.

The speaking competition’s participants include:

Formal Speech Division

Myracle Johnson, La Salle County: Best Speech (La Salle County), Overall Best Speech and State Delegate

Illustrated Speech Division

Raylen Campbell, Marshall-Putnam: State Delegate

Caroline Klostermann, Bureau County: Best Speech (Bureau County) and State Delegate

Paisley Brewster, Bureau County

Sariah Brewster, Bureau County

Original Works Speech Division:

Lillian Miller, La Salle County: State Delegate

Gwen and Josie Heeley, Marshall-Putnam: Best Speech (Marshall-Putnam County) and State Delegates

For more information, call 815-433-0707 or email shlad@illinois.edu.