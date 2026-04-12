Bureau County Property Transfers: March 1-15, 2026

The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

March 2, 2026

Christa Gehrke (tr), Matthew Gehrke, Christa Gehrke Trust and Matthew Gehrke Trust to Brandon and Josie Dober, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 9 in Arispie Township, $170,000.

Sara Hudson (POA), Conrad Hudson and Marcia Hudson to Joseph Keller and Andrew Lee, joint tenancy deed, part of Lot 9 in Block 2 in Farnham’s Addition in Princeton, $260,000.

Kathleen and Patricia Holland to John and Sara Ehnle, warranty deed, part of Section 36 in Macon Township, $986,860.

Timothy Bott to Joyce and Tessa Scriba, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Block 8 in Ladd, $100,000.

Kathleen Closen to North Central Bank ISAOA/ATIMA, warranty deed, part of Lot 18 in Block 25 in Ladd, $7,000.

Brenda Larson (decd), James Larson (ex) and Robert Larson (ex) to Paul Cobane III, executor deed, Lot 6 in Timber Ridge Phase I, Sec 35-16-9, in Princeton, $289,000.

March 3, 2026

Emma Brummel (tr), Thomas Brummel (tr), Emma Brummel Trust and Thomas Brummel Trust to Erika Sorenson, warranty deed, part of Section 17 in Walnut Township, $116,000.

Mark Buckman (decd) and Samantha Mathew (ex) to Good Roots Property Rentals LLC, executor deed, part of Section 33 in Concord Township, $37,000.

March 4, 2026

Barbara White (tr), George White (tr), Barbara White Trust and George White Trust to James and Stacy Walter, trustees’ deed, Lot 19 in Connolly’s County Clare Addition in Cherry, $238,900.

James Brophy (decd), Lynn Klein (ex) and Michael Potthoff (ex) to Brianne and Roman Richter, executor deed, part of Section 24 in Hall Township, $450,000.

Debra Middleton Dickinson to Jessica Ruen, warranty deed, part of Section 36 in LaMoille Township, $1,023,000.

March 5, 2026

Clara Oloffson to Angela and Michael McClain, joint tenancy deed, part of Lot 4, parts of Lot 5 and part of Lot 6 in Olds Subdivision in Wyanet, $155,000.

March 9, 2026

Lisa and Louis Randazzo to Andrea Randazzo, warranty deed, Lot 12 in Olds Subdivision in Wyanet, $125,000.

Luke McCook, Torri McCook and Torri Reinbeck to Rhonda Telfer, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Block 39 in Second South Addition in Sheffield, $180,000.

James and Tracey Schoff to Milton Schrepel, warranty deed, part of Section 9 in Bureau Township, $482,640.

Michael Scaletta to Jonathon Zembrzuski, warranty deed, part of Section 9 in Ohio Township, $105,000.

Holly Machida to Nathan Byers and Olivia Chastain, warranty deed, Lot 5 in North Addition in Princeton, $147,000.

March 13, 2026

Judith Kmieciak and Larry Tonelli (AIF) to Carlo Gutierrez, warranty deed, Lot 8 in Block 32 in Spring Valley, $85,000.

Debra and Michael Vrana to Rebecca Sapp, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Homestead Condos in Princeton, $355,000.