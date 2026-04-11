Ottawa Noon Rotary Club presents more than $4K grant to arts center

The Ottawa Noon Rotary Club recently presented a $4,114 grant to the Ottawa Center for the Arts to support exterior signage installation for its Grand Hall and The Abbey venues.

The funds will go towards enhancing accessibility and visibility for community members attending community events, performances and exhibits. The signage will also establish the venues and cultural destinations in downtown Ottawa. The grant is partially funded by Rotary District 6420 and the Ottawa Noon Rotary Club.

The Ottawa Center for the Arts is dedicated to preserving historic architecture, inspiring creativity and community enrichment through visual and performing arts.

“We are incredibly grateful to Ottawa Noon Rotary and the Rotary District for their generous support,” Ottawa Center for the Arts board of directors chairperson Christine Benson said in a news release. “These funds will allow us to better showcase the Grand Hall and The Abbey, helping more people discover and enjoy the arts while honoring the historic character of these beautiful spaces.”

The Ottawa Noon Rotary Club invests in projects that strengthen the community, support local organizations and enhance Ottawa’s quality of life.

For more information, visit ottawacenter.org or call 815-324-0520.