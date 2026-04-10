Suspect detained in Marseilles attempted murder case

A Marseilles man charged with attempted murder will stay in La Salle County Jail while awaiting trial, a judge has ruled.

Brian G. Reinhart, 49, appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court for a detention hearing. He had previously entered not-guilty pleas to attempted murder and aggravated domestic battery and could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Reinhart had, however, reserved his right to argue for pre-trial release. Friday, Joliet attorney Chuck Bretz asked for GPS monitoring of Reinhart. Bretz said Reinhart had no criminal history and was a distinguished veteran with service-related issues, making him a good candidate for supervised release.

Prosecutor Matt Kidder objected, citing the severity of injuries to the victim during the March 17 incident.

Kidder said the victim was flown to a regional medical center, where the victim underwent two surgeries for 13 stab wounds. The victim identified Reinhart as the assailant, Kidder said, and police obtained corroborating evidence such as blood on Reinhart’s hands.

“We feel this defendant poses a very specific, real, and present threat to this victim,” Kidder said.

Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. agreed and concluded there was too much risk in letting Reinhart out of custody.

“If it happened once,” Ryan said, “it could happen again.”

Reinhart will next appear on May 15 for a final pre-trial conference.

To date, no person charged in La Salle County with murder or attempted murder has been granted pre-trial release since the enactment of the SAFE-T Act, which grants all suspects the presumption of pre-trial release.

It was, in fact, an attempted murderer who provided the county’s test case. Anthony Brito was charged following a 2023 drive-by shooting outside the downtown Ottawa courthouse. Brito argued for release soon after the SAFE-T Act was implemented, but was denied and held until trial. He was convicted and is now trying to overturn his conviction.