Bureau County Property Transfers: Feb. 1-15, 2026

The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

Feb. 2, 2026

Deborah and Jerry Weiss to Kerstin Ulbrich and Brent Windy, warranty deed, Lot 7, part of Lot 6 and part of Lot 8 in Gilbert’s Subdivision in Princeton, $185,000.

Feb. 3, 2026

1839 North Main LLC to 350-BH LLC, Lot 2 in Michael’s Plaza Subdivision in Princeton, $2,597,000.

Feb. 4, 2026

JICTB Inc. to Lucy Nesteanu, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 20 in Neponset, $9,200.

Keith Bossen to Nolan Faber and Kameron Kleist, warranty deed, Lot 19 in Block 6 and part of Lot 18 in Block 6 in Ladd, $120,000.

Feb. 5, 2026

Patrick Barry (AIF) and Janet Barry to Curtis and Elizabeth Doll, warranty deed, Lot 8 in Block 62 in Ladd, $18,000.

Maryjane Strader to Ryan Boyce, warranty deed, part of Lot 20 in Walnut, $60,000.

Bureau County Sheriff, Michael DeBates and Federal National Mortgage Corporation to Randall Hedrick, sheriff deed, part of Section 8 in Selby Township, $97,474.

Feb. 6, 2026

Ronald DePauw and Samantha Jenkin (adm) to Ronald Willems, administrator’s deed, Lot 68, part of Lot 65, part of Lot 66 and part of Lot 67 in Mineral, $60,000.

Rodney Wangelin (tr), Susan Wangelin (tr), Rodney Wangelin Trust, Susan Wangelin Trust, Rodney Wangelin and Susan Wangelin to Jewel and Wilbert Headings, warranty deed, parts of Section 31 in Greenville Township, $1,559,156.

Feb. 9, 2026

Kevin Sterling (AIF) and Charmaine Sterling to Cody Sterling, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 5 in Riva’s First Addition in Dalzell, $65,000.

William Norden to James and Rebecca Conner, warranty deed, part of Lot 3 in Block 14 in Ohio, $115,000.

Michael Maynard (tr) and Michael Maynard Trust to Darrell and Debra Dahl, trustees’ deed, Lot 7 and 8 in Normandy, $800.

Feb. 10, 2026

Daryl Headings to Edgar Sanden (tr), Nancy Sanden (tr), Edgar Sanden Trust, Nancy Sanden, Tobias Sanden and Victoria Sanden, warranty deed, part of Section 25 in Manlius Township, $359,541.

Bonnie Kain (tr) and William Walters Trust to Althaus Brothers Farm Partnership, trustees’ deed, part of Section 36 in LaMoille Township and part of Section 31 in Clarion Township, $1,400,000.

Feb. 11, 2026

L T W Agency Inc. to Shallowbrook Farm LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 19 in Milo Township, $448,750.

Cindy and Scott Smith to Katrina and Mitch McCoy, warranty deed, parts of Section 21 in Princeton Township, $328,000.

Feb. 13, 2026

Veterans of Foreign Wars to Madrigal Inc., warranty deed, Lots 19 and 20 in DePue, $15,000.

Janelle and Joseph McCarter to Mark Cotter, warranty deed, Lot 10 in Block 4 in James H. Seaton’s Fourth Addition in Seatonville, $110,500.

Glenda Kepner, Sheila Roberts, Genevieve Walters (decd) and Randall Walters to Jacob Pogliano, warranty deed, Lot 12 in Homeway Sixth Addition in Walnut, $91,000.

Ellen Jacobs to James Owens, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Block 5 and Lot 6 in Block 10 in Seatonville, $50,000.