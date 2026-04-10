4-H members learn life skills at spring workshop

Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, and Putnam counties 4-H members building skills and learning interests during the Spring into 4-H Workshop (Photo provided by Karina Delgado )

Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam counties 4-H members recently built skills and learned about new interests during the Spring into 4-H Workshop held at Illinois Valley Community College.

Participants attended three workshops of their choice. The workshops feature activities across various 4-H project areas. Life skills-focused workshops were also led by local organizations. The workshops included a money management trivia activity led by Financial Plus Credit Union financial literacy specialist Crystal Geiger and CPR and first aid training led by Oglesby EMS Pete Ragazincky and Arianna Alfaro.

4-H club leaders and alumni also led workshops introducing members to various area projects. Attendees designed parade floats, practiced frosting techniques, created bug gardens, prepared savory and sweet salsas and practiced floral arranging techniques.

For more information, call 815-433-0707 or email shlad@illinois.edu.