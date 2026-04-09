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Illinois Valley

Ottawa raises sewer and water rates

City Council approves higher utility bills effective May; new rate $5.02 per 100 cubic feet

Ottawa City Hall

Ottawa City Hall (Derek Barichello)

By Mathias Woerner

Ottawa residents will see a larger increase in their annual sewer and water service bills this year after the Ottawa City Council voted to raise the annual price increase from 3.25% to 4.5%.

Commissioner of Public Property Brent Barron noted that the only source of funds for the public utilities department is revenue from residents.

“Things are getting expensive,” Barron said. “Unfortunately, we have to raise the rates.”

Barron said that the new rate for residents will be $5.02 per 100 cubic feet when the annual increase goes into effect in May.

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