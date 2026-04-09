Jefferson Elementary celebrates International Day of Happiness with Uganda focus

Jefferson Elementary School’s second-grade classes invited community member Debbie Damron to celebrate the International Day of Happiness on Friday, March 20.

Damron taught the students how she spreads happiness globally through the BIUG: Believe in Uganda organization. She also explained Ugandan life and schooling.

The Ottawa students created alphabet resource posters for a Ugandan classroom. The second graders also collected monetary and book donations. The monetary donations were used to purchase livestock for a Ugandan family. The classes can follow the livestock to view how it assists the family.