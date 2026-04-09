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Jefferson Elementary celebrates International Day of Happiness with Uganda focus

Second graders learn about global charity; create posters and donate funds for Ugandan family

Jefferson Elementary School second grade teacher Carli Cade and Debbie Damron

Jefferson Elementary School second grade teacher Carli Cade and Debbie Damron (Photo provided by Carli Cade )

By Kate Santillan

Jefferson Elementary School’s second-grade classes invited community member Debbie Damron to celebrate the International Day of Happiness on Friday, March 20.

Damron taught the students how she spreads happiness globally through the BIUG: Believe in Uganda organization. She also explained Ugandan life and schooling.

The Ottawa students created alphabet resource posters for a Ugandan classroom. The second graders also collected monetary and book donations. The monetary donations were used to purchase livestock for a Ugandan family. The classes can follow the livestock to view how it assists the family.

Jefferson Elementary School's second grade students

Jefferson Elementary School's second grade students (Photo provided by Carli Cade )

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