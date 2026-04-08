Princeton baseball breaks out for first win: Tuesday’s BCR roundup

Baseball

Princeton 21, Mercer County 1 (4 inn.): The Tigers took their hitting shoes with them to Aledo, banging out 14 hits for their first win of the season.

Noah Morton led the Tigers’ hit parade with three hits, with Stihl Brokaw (double, four RBIs), Cayden Benavidez (three RBIs), Abram Longeville (RBI) and Hayden Sayler (RBI) adding two hits each. Tyler Forristall went 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Winning pitcher Ryan Jagers allowed two hits, one walk and an unearned run with four strikeouts.

Softball

Hall 12, El Paso-Gridley 2: Bernie Larsen and Avery Sondgeroth each had three hits, and Jess Casford cracked her first varsity home run for the Red Devils in a nonconference win in El Paso.

Larsen went 3 for 3 with a single, double and home run and Sondgeroth went 3 for 4 with three RBIs.

Winning pitcher Maddie Krewer pitched a one-hitter, striking out eight.

Princeton 6, Mercer County 5: The Tigresses rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh to escape with a Three Rivers crossover victory at Little Siberia Field.

Avah Oertel had a two-run triple and Kyrra Morris had the game-winning hit.

Keely Lawson went 3 for 4, Oertel was 2 for 4 with three RBIs, Sylvie Rutledge was 2 for 3 and Izzy Gibson doubled.

Piper Hansen went the distance for the win, allowing eight hits, five runs (one earned) and one walk with two strikeouts.

Girls track and field

At Spring Valley: Princeton (70.5 points) won five events with six second-place results to finish first in a quadrangular including Richwoods (67), IVC (41) and Hall (34.5)

Princeton winners were Josie Sierens in the pole vault (2.13m), Lily Simpson in the 3,200 (15:58.18), RayyLee DePauw in the 100 hurdles (18.09), Payton Frueh in the 800 (2:42.48) and the 4x800 relay of Frueh, Alexandra Waca, Lenora Hopkins and Jocelyn Strouss with a time of 10:59.6.

Hall’s Natalia Zamora won the triple jump (8.6m) and placed second in the 100 hurdles (18.86) while Lily Pelka won the shot put (9.12m).

At Bureau Valley: Henry-Senachwine and Bureau Valley each won seven events with the Storm also using 10 second-place finishes to take the season opener, 119.5 to 64.5.

Individual winners for the Storm were Gemma Moore in the 800 (2:46.66), Mya Nugent in the 3,200 (14:52.34), Caitlyn Egan in the 300 hurdles (54.46), Michaela Noder in the shot put (8.53m), Carly Wiggim in the pole vault (1.98m) and Madisyn Shipp in the triple jump (9.55m).

The Storm also took first in the 4x800 relay (11:05.52) on the legs of Maddie Wetzell, Summer Hamilton, Harper Wetzell and Moore.

Boys track and field

At Spring Valley: Princeton won six events with seven seconds, taking second (82) in a close finish behind Richwoods (83) with IVC (52) and host Hall (20) rounding out the field.

Princeton winners were Daniel Barnes in the 100 (12.3), Ayden Agushi in the 400 (53.48) and high jump (1.77m), Michael Sanchez-Rodriguez (12:14.19), Casey Etheridge in the 300 hurdles (42.88) and Landen Hoffman in the shot put (14.81m)

Hall’s Blake Gambiani won the pole vault (2.74m).

At Bureau Valley: Andrew Roth swept the hurdles with times of 16.24 and 44.0 as the Storm won its season opener at home.

The Storm won four events with six seconds, taking first place with 90 points to defeat Fulton (70), Henry-Senachwine (41) and DePue (13).

Other winners for the Storm were Maddox Moore in the 800 (2:24.3), Jaden Macklin in the pole vault (2.28m) and the 4x800 relay (9:23.07) of Adrian Gallardo, Alex Attig, Kayne Richter and Moore.

DePue’s Cristian Rodriguez won the 3,200 (12:50.58).