Gus Burr, Maks Baker get timely hits for St. Bede in win at Bureau Valley

One couldn’t blame the St. Bede Bruins for feeling a bit cold for Monday’s game at Bureau Valley with the thermometer hitting a high of 47 at game time.

They just returned home from a week playing in 80-degree weather on a spring trip to Tennessee.

Their bats warmed up late, however, with Gus Burr stroking a two-run single and Maks Baker adding a two-run double in the top of the seventh to finish off a 6-1 St. Bede victory.

“It was beautiful down there,” St. Bede junior Alec Tomsha said. “Come back here and it’s freezing. Bats are cold.”

It was Tomsha who got the Bruins’ seventh inning rally started when he was hit by pitch with one out before Geno Dinges walked. Burr followed with a two-out single to right to score both runners before Baker doubled to center to tack on two more runs.

“We were guilty down south (in Tennessee) of not tacking on runs in a game we needed, so that was the focus today and we did it. That’s a start in the right direction,” St. Bede coach Bill Booker. “Now we want to get back to 80-degree weather and playing baseball.”

Burr had been nursing a sore hamstring and was back in the lineup for the first time in a week.

“It was huge to have him back,” Tomsha said.

BV coach Ryan Schisler liked how his team competed for a large part of the night.

“We were one pitch away from a 2-1 game going into the (bottom of) seventh and I like our chances,” Schisler said. “Their guy came through, a nice two-strike hit. That’s another function of a team that’s disciplined and ready to go and played a lot of ball. We hung with them. For having a week off, I wasn’t completely disappointed in what our guys put out there. It just wasn’t quite enough.”

Schisler, who is in ninth season at BV, always enjoys matching wits with the veteran Booker.

“He’s as good as it gets,” he said. “Always good to see him over here. I was hoping to get him once before he retires. I don’t know, we’ll have to see next year, I guess.”

Tomsha’s two-run single with the bases loaded gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead in the top of the second.

“I was looking in the right gap. I saw there was a gap out there,” he said.

St. Bede starter Ranbir Saini allowed just one hit and three walks with an unearned run while fanning 10 for the win. Tomsha pitched a scoreless inning in relief.

“I thought he was better at the end than he was at the beginning,” Booker said. “It was a tough day to hit. It was cold and it got dark early. We battled. It was a good ballgame.”

St. Bede coach Bill Booker meets with his pitcher and catcher in Tuesday's game at Bureau Valley. The Bruins won 6-1. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Schisler said he had a tight leash on his pitchers with conference games at the end of the week, pulling Storm ace Logan Philhower after Tomsha’s hit with two outs in the second. He took the loss, allowing two hits and three walks with one strikeout.

Blake Foster (3⅓ IP, 0 H, 4 Ks), Drake Taylor (1⅔ IP, 2 H, 4 ER) and Dylan Howlett (⅓ IP, O H, O R) all pitched in relief.

“To our other guys credit, they came in and threw strikes,” Schisler said. “(Blake) Foster came in and threw really well. Drake (Taylor) almost worked himself out of trouble there.

“For us not playing in a week because of the weather, it’s good to get out there and try to get better as a team.”

Baker went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for the Bruins.

Reid Maynard and Aiden Litherland had the only hits for the Storm.

The Bruins (5-5) will gear up for their rivalry game with Hall at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

“That’s a huge game. We’ve all been waiting for it all year,” Tomsha said.

“It’s always fun playing Hall,” Booker said.