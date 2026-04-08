Diocese hosts “Care for Creation” workshop on environmental stewardship May 6

A “Care for Creation” event will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, at St. Bede Abbey Church, Peru.

The Peoria Diocesan Council of Catholic Women is sponsoring this workshop to spread the word about papal encyclicals on care of the environment.

The late Pope Francis had issued a pair of encyclicals urging Christians to become better stewards of the environment. Now, Pope Leo has asked participants to “commit themselves to protecting and caring for the creation entrusted to us by God to build a peaceful world, citing “an ever-growing awareness that peace is … threatened by a lack of due respect for creation, by the plundering of natural resources and by a progressive decline in the quality of life because of climate change."