Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Illinois Valley

Diocese hosts “Care for Creation” workshop on environmental stewardship May 6

Event explores papal encyclicals on protecting the environment; free and open to public

A rendering depicts the updated first floor main historic stairwell and hallway entrance at St. Bede Academy in Peru.

A rendering depicts the updated first floor main historic stairwell and hallway entrance at St. Bede Academy in Peru. (Photo provided)

By Tom Collins

A “Care for Creation” event will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, at St. Bede Abbey Church, Peru.

The Peoria Diocesan Council of Catholic Women is sponsoring this workshop to spread the word about papal encyclicals on care of the environment.

The late Pope Francis had issued a pair of encyclicals urging Christians to become better stewards of the environment. Now, Pope Leo has asked participants to “commit themselves to protecting and caring for the creation entrusted to us by God to build a peaceful world, citing “an ever-growing awareness that peace is … threatened by a lack of due respect for creation, by the plundering of natural resources and by a progressive decline in the quality of life because of climate change."

BCRFaithIllinois Valley Front Headlines
Tom Collins

Tom Collins

Tom Collins covers criminal justice in La Salle County.