Streator Lions Club elects 2026-2027 officers

The Streator Lions Club held its bi-monthly meeting on Wednesday, April 1, at Chipper’s Grill, where members elected officers for 2026-2027 and discussed upcoming service projects. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator Lions Club held its bi-monthly meeting on Wednesday, April 1, at Chipper’s Grill, where members elected officers for 2026-2027 and discussed upcoming service projects.

Dr. Steven Trzepacz was elected president. Other officers elected include Penny Schaefer as immediate past president, Pam Podkanowicz as secretary and Mick Kaschak as treasurer.

The club will donate to the Illinois Brain Injury event and assemble brooms on Wednesday, April 29, at the club building. Members interested in purchasing brooms can contact any club member.

The club distributed Easter baskets on Saturday, April 4, at 10 a.m.

Lion Carolyn Erler reported that Radio Days was successful. Kay Fulkerson will co-chair the event next year.

The Lions Club meets bi-monthly on the first and third Wednesdays. The next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 15, at Chix restaurant.

The Streator Lions Club welcomes new members. Anyone interested in joining can contact a club member.