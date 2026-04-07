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OSF HealthCare welcomes new general surgeon to Peru and Streator

Dr. Brendan Marr specializes in bariatric and minimally invasive surgery

Dr. Brendan Marr, MD, is joining OSF HealthCare's general surgery team at OSF Medical Group – General Surgery, located at 920 West Street in Peru, as well as the OSF Center for Health at 111 Spring Street in Streator.

Dr. Brendan Marr, MD, is joining OSF HealthCare's general surgery team at OSF Medical Group – General Surgery, located at 920 West Street in Peru, as well as the OSF Center for Health at 111 Spring Street in Streator. (Photo Provided By OSF HealthCare)

By Bill Freskos

OSF HealthCare has announced that new surgeon Brendan Marr, MD, will join its general surgery team at OSF Medical Group – General Surgery, 920 West Street in Peru, as well as the OSF Center for Health, 111 Spring Street in Streator.

According to a news release, Dr. Marr brings extensive experience in general surgery, supported by advanced specialty training in bariatric and minimally invasive surgery.

He completed a fellowship in these subspecialties at Ohio State University.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Marr to our team,” Chief Medical Officer at OSF HealthCare Saint Elizabeth Medical Centers Leonardo Lopez, MD said. “His expertise and commitment to high-quality surgical care will make a meaningful difference for patients and families across our region.”

Appointments with Dr. Marr or another member of the OSF Medical Group - General Surgery team may be scheduled by calling (815) 431-5757.

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Bill Freskos

Bill Freskos is a multimedia journalist based in the Illinois Valley. He covers hard news, local government, sports, business enterprise, and politics while contributing to Shaw Local Radio stations for Shaw Media across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.