Marseilles seeks public input on downtown revitalization plan

On Wednesday, April 15, the city invites business owners and residents to gather input the cities wants and needs to help move forward on the Brownfield Grant. (The Times)

Do you have any good ideas for the future of Marseilles downtown? If so, the city will host a public workshop next week to gather input as it develops a Downtown Revitalization Plan.

On Wednesday, April 15, the city invites business owners and residents to meet with the Marseilles City Council to decide how the city moves forward on the Brownfield Grants.

The grant, obtained through the work of Fehr Graham Engineering and the North Central Illinois Council of Governments, totals $1.5 million. That figure is being shared by Marseilles, the city of Streator for the assessment of downtown properties, including several former gas stations, and Peru, for repairing space in the old Westclox building that was damaged by fire 14 years ago.

Officials said public input will be key in determining how it moves forward, with surveys also available to fill out.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact City Hall at (815) 795-2133.