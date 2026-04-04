Putnam County’s Johnathon Stunkel, Rudy Villagomez team up to shut out Newark: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

Baseball

Putnam County 5, Newark 0: Johnathon Stunkel and Rudy Villagomez combined for a three-hit shutout to lead the Panthers to a nonconference victory at Ken Jenkins Field in Granville.

Stunkel went six innings for the win, scattering three hits and two walks with nine strikeouts. Villagomez closed out the game with two strikeouts in a scoreless seventh.

Kade Zimmerlein went 2 for 3, including an RBI triple, driving in three runs on the day. Also for the Panthers, Traxton Mattingly went 2 for 3 with a run scored, Jacob Furar went 1 for 3 with a run scored, and Wyatt Zellers drove in a run with a sac fly.

Random Lake 16, Fieldcrest 6 (6 inn.): The Knights fell behind 6-0 after four innings and lost in six innings by the 10-run rule in the first game of the day at the Jacksonville Jamboree.

Eli Gerdes went 2 for 4 with an RBI and one run scored for the Knights, while Caleb Hartley and Lucas Anson each had a hit with two RBIs. Lucas May had an RBI double.

Starting pitcher Grant Matthews took the loss, surrendering six hits with six runs, all earned, and six walks over 3⅔ innings.

Jacob Seyller had two hits for the Norsemen.

Pontiac 5, Fieldcrest 4: The Knights scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning, but the Indians pushed across the go-ahead run in the sixth to hand Fieldcrest its second defeat of the day at the Jacksonville Jamboree.

Fieldcrest had two runners in scoring position when the game ended.

Eli Gerdes doubled in two runs in the fourth and scored the tying run on an error by the Pontiac left fielder.

The Knights loaded the bases in the first inning with no outs on singles by Anson and Eli Gerdes and Layten Gerdes reaching via a hit by pitch. Hartley brought Anson home with a sac fly to right.

Eli Gerdes went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Layten Gerdes added a double and Matthews singled.

Layten Gerdes took the loss with four unearned runs over four innings and two hits, four walks and six strikeouts.

Games postponed: The Kewanee at Henry-Senachwine, Sherrard at Mendota, La Salle-Peru at Streator and Princeton at Rochelle games were all called off due to wet grounds.