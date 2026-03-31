City of La Salle hosts free electronics recycling event April 4

La Salle residents looking to get rid of old, unused electronics now can register for the city’s electronic waste drop-off event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 4, at Rotary Park. (Photo provided by Brent Bader )

La Salle residents looking to get rid of old, unused electronics now can register for the city’s electronic waste drop-off event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 4, at Rotary Park.

The event is exclusive to La Salle residents. Identification will be checked at the gate to verify residency.

Registration is required. La Salle residents can sign up online at lasallerecycling.as.me and select a 15-minute timeframe between 8 a.m. and noon to bring their old, unused electronics for disposal.

Residents can also register by calling 815-630-4308.

Accepted items include: cable and satellite receivers, cameras, cell phones and accessories, chargers, computers and computer parts, copiers, printers, scanners, fax machines, DVD and VHS players, external drives, ink and toner cartridges, laptops, tablets, e-readers, microwaves, monitors, modems, routers, phones and telecom equipment, projectors, rechargeable batteries, stereos, radios, speakers, televisions, video game consoles, wire, cables, and Christmas lights.

There is a limit of two TVs per vehicle.

Non-accepted items include: loose alkaline batteries (accepted if contained in electronic devices), liquid-containing items, freon-containing items such as air conditioning units and dehumidifiers, white goods such as refrigerators and freezers, thermostats, and light bulbs.

La Salle previously disposed of 32,000 pounds of material in 2022 and 26,000 pounds of material in 2024, the city said in a news release.

Rotary Park is located at 2837 E. Fifth Road, La Salle.

If you cannot attend the city’s event, La Salle County will hold its electronics recycling event on April 11 at 707 E. Etna Road, Ottawa. Registration is also required for that event at lasallerecycling.as.me.

Call Deputy Clerk Brent Bader at 815-223-3755, ext. 5028, with any additional questions.