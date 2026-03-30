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Milton Pope School holds kindergarten registration April 15

“Kindergarten Signing Day” event open to families in school district; pre-registration encouraged

Milton Pope School

Milton Pope School will hold kindergarten registration for the 2026-2027 school year on Wednesday, April 15, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. (Photo provided)

By Maribeth M. Wilson

Milton Pope School will hold kindergarten registration for the 2026-2027 school year on Wednesday, April 15, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The event, called “Kindergarten Signing Day,” welcomes families with children entering kindergarten in the fall.

To enter kindergarten, a child must be 5 years old on or before September 1, 2025.

Parents must present the child’s official birth certificate from the County Clerk’s Office of the county in which the child was born and proof of residency.

Families with children who meet the age requirement and live in the Milton Pope School District should call the school office at 815-357-8151 before April 15 to pre-register and receive more information.

Pre-registration is encouraged to help the school prepare for the event.

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Maribeth M. Wilson

Maribeth M. Wilson has been a reporter with Shaw Media for two years, one of those as news editor at the Morris Herald-News. She became a part of the NewsTribune staff in 2023.