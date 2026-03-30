La Salle-Peru High School names Renaissance Students of the Month

La Salle-Peru High School Renaissance Students of the Month are recognized during a breakfast ceremony on Wednesday, March 18. The honorees include Lydia Steinbach, Madyson Putman, Gavin Stokes, Miley Sadnick, Matthew Haeffner, Santiago Alonso, Julia Garcia, Gunnar Stewart, Payton Wren, Aileen Gracia and Gertrude Rathbun. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

The La Salle-Peru Township High School Renaissance Students of the Month were recognized during a breakfast ceremony on Wednesday, March 18.

Students recognized this month were Lydia Steinbach, Madyson Putman, Gavin Stokes, Miley Sadnick, Matthew Haeffner, Santiago Alonso, Julia Garcia, Gunnar Stewart, Payton Wren, Aileen Gracia and Gertrude Rathbun.

Students are nominated for this honor by LPHS teachers, coaches and staff. Sadnick was also chosen to receive a Central Bank Illinois Renaissance Student of the Month prize, a $50 gift card.

The ceremony was sponsored by the Renaissance Program and Peru Federal Savings Bank.