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University of Illinois Extension offers free pruning basics workshop April 9

Learn proper techniques for healthy trees and shrubs at Utica Public Library

Gardening

Gardening (Patrick Daxenbichler/iStock)

By Kate Santillan

The University of Illinois Extension will offer a free pruning basics educational program from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 9, at the Utica Public Library, 224 Mill St., Utica.

Attendees will be able to learn about the pruning process, essential pruning tools and techniques to maintain healthy trees and shrubs. Participants can also learn about proper pruning timing during the growing season. Registration is required. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/PruningBasicsUtica.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, email emhansen@illinois.edu or call 815-224-0896.

For information, email emhansen@illinois.edu or call 815-224-0896.

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