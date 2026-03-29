University of Illinois Extension offers free pruning basics workshop April 9

The University of Illinois Extension will offer a free pruning basics educational program from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 9, at the Utica Public Library, 224 Mill St., Utica.

Attendees will be able to learn about the pruning process, essential pruning tools and techniques to maintain healthy trees and shrubs. Participants can also learn about proper pruning timing during the growing season. Registration is required. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/PruningBasicsUtica.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, email emhansen@illinois.edu or call 815-224-0896.

For information, email emhansen@illinois.edu or call 815-224-0896.