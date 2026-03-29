IVCC awards first Steve Mobley Memorial Scholarships

Illinois Valley Community College recently announced truck driver trainees Thomas Scholle and Douglas Brue were the first recipients of the Steve Mobley Memorial Scholarship presented through the IVCC foundation (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Illinois Valley Community College recently announced truck driver trainees Thomas Scholle and Douglas Brue were the first recipients of the Steve Mobley Memorial Scholarship presented through the IVCC foundation.

Scholle and Brue were awarded $4,000 through the scholarship. The Steve Mobley Memorial Scholarship was established after Mobley died in 2025. He was part of the first classes attend the IVCC Truck Driver Training Program said the experience changed his life because it gave him a new direction and opened the door to a successful career.

Mobley began to work in the trucking industry and bought his first truck in 2015. He also expanded the company, Brush Kreek Trucking and acquired additional trucks and hired new drivers.

Brue said he is grateful for the scholarship award. “I did not know Steve, but from what I could tell, we may have had a thing or two in common. I have a large family to support and this scholarship means the world to me.” Brue said in a news release.

Scholle said this experience will help him serve his community as a lieutenant with the Spring Valley Fire Protection District. “This scholarship is more than an opportunity for me; it is an investment in the safety of our community.” Scholle also said in the news release.

To contribute to the Steve Mobley Memorial Scholarship, call 815-224-0550 or send a check via the mail to the IVCC Foundation, 815 N. Orlando Smith Road, Oglesby, with the Steve Mobley Scholarship in the memo.