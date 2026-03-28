IVCC summer and fall class registration begins April 1

Illinois Valley Community College’s summer and fall classes registration will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 1 (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Illinois Valley Community College’s summer and fall classes registration will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 1.

IVCC enrollment services director Tom Quigley recommends students register without delay so they secure their choice of classes, avoid last-minute stress, and set themselves up for success.

The course offerings can be viewed on the college’s self-service system. Students will not be able to lock in a schedule until registration opens. New students are encouraged to apply first for enrollment, schedule necessary placement tests and schedule appointments to meet with a counselor for registration. The students can also begin a financial aid application.

The summer classes begin Monday, May 18, and Monday, June 10, and tuition is due May 13. The fall semester’s tuition is due Wednesday, July 29, and begins Friday, Aug. 14. Students receiving scholarships or financial aid must contact the college’s cashier office to hold classes. To pay or set up a payment plan, call 815-224-0213 or visit the Illinois Valley Community College cashier’s office, 815 N. Orlando Smith St., Oglesby.

The college’s self-service system can also process payments and manage academic profiles. To access the system, visit ivcc-ss.colleague.elluciancloud.com/Student/Courses.

Illinois Valley Community College will also hold an Eagles Launch preview on Thursday, Aug. 13. The preview will allow incoming students to find classrooms and become familiar with student resources.

For more information, call 815-224-0447 or 815-224-0213.