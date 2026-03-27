Sandwich falls twice in Tennessee : The Times Thursday Roundup

The Sandwich High School's mascot is the Indians. (Photo provided by Sandwich Community Unit School District 430)

Baseball

Battle Creek 11, Sandwich 2; Watkins Memorial 12, Sandwich 2 (6 inn.): At Battle Creek, Tenn., Braden Behringer went 2 for 2 with a double and RBI, Jeffery Ashley doubled and Cash White had an RBI. Behringer (3⅓ IP, 9 H, 9 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K), Mick Michalek (2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) and White (⅔ IP, 2 H, 2 ER) shared mound duties.

Sandwich was no-hit and committed nine errors in the loss to Watkins Memorial. Griffin Somlock (3⅓ IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) suffered the loss.

Dwight 4, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 3: At Dwight, the Trojans topped the Warriors in the Tri-County Conference game despite being out hit 6-2.

Evan Cox earned the complete-game win on the hill for Dwight after allowing six hits, one earned run with no walks and eight strikeouts.

Brayden Matsko and Brezdyn Simons each had two hits for WFC while Parker Hopkins had two RBIs. Matsko (5 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K) suffered the loss.