La Salle County deputies nab 2 DUIs, ticket 5 for phone use during St. Pat’s patrols

La Salle County sheriff’s deputies ticketed five motorists for using hand-held devices and charged two with driving under the influence during the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign.

In a Tuesday press release, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office released the results of its holiday safety campaign conducted March 13 through March 23.

Police agencies statewide stepped up traffic safety campaigns to reduce crashes and save lives. Enforcement focused on seat belt use, speeding, distracted driving, and alcohol and/or drug‑impaired driving.

During the campaign, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office issued 21 citations for speeding, 23 for seat belt violations, and 26 for miscellaneous violations. Police also arrested a motorist for no valid driver’s license.

“We strongly enforce traffic laws for one reason—to save lives,” Sheriff Adam Diss said.

The safety effort was funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.