Griffin Dobberstein homers twice, Marquette wins TCC opener at Midland: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Marquette junior guard Griffin Dobberstein scored 17 points and added four rebounds, three assists and two steals in Friday’s 72-27 win over Lowpoint-Washburn. (Bill Freskos)

Baseball

Marquette 12, Midland 0 (5 inn.): At rural Varna on Tuesday, Griffin Dobberstein smacked a pair of home runs and drove in five as the Crusaders (5-0), who scored seven times in the second inning, rolled in their Tri-County Conference opener over the Timberwolves.

Alec Novotney, Caden Durdan and Easton Debernardi each had a double and RBI, while Connor Baker had three RBIs. Dobberstein (win, 2 IP, 3 K) and Jaxsen Higgins (3 IP, 1 BB, 3 K) combined on a no-hitter.

Dwight 12, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 6: At rural Streator, the Trojans’ six-run fourth inning proved to be the difference in the TCC win over the Warriors.

Evan Cox (two doubles, RBI) and Asher Kargle (two doubles, three RBIs) each had two hits for Dwight. Carson Sandeno drove in three runs, and Jacob Wilkey knocked in two runs. Joey Starks (2⅓ IP, 0 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K) earned the pitching win, while Sandeno fanned five in two innings.

Brayden Matsko doubled twice and drove in four runs for WFC. Brezdyn Simons (3⅔ IP, 5 H, 6 ER, 6 BB, 0 K) suffered the loss.

St. Bede 7, Seneca 0: At Peru, the Fighting Irish (1-3) dropped their TCC opener to the host Bruins.

Cody Clennon had three of Seneca’s four hits, while Cam Shriey (4 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 K) took the loss.

Softball

Ottawa 7, Serena 1: At Serena, the Pirates (3-2) scored once in the fourth and three times in both the fifth and sixth in the victory over the Huskers.

Teagan Darif (triple, three RBIs), Reese Purcell (double, two RBIs), and Leela Gromm (two stolen bases) all had two hits, while Bobbi Snook doubled and Piper Lewis had an RBI. Addie Russell (win, 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K) and Sophie Taylor (2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K) combined efforts in the circle.

Finley Brodbeck, Anna Hjerpe and Jordyn Warren all singled for the hosts. Cassie Walsh (5⅓ IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 0 BB, 3 K) took the loss.

Hunter Hopkins (Brian Hoxsey)

Marquette 12, Midland 4: At rural Varna, the Crusaders (5-1) scored seven runs in the sixth in the triumph over the Timberwolves.

Hunter Hopkins (three stolen bases) went 4 for 5 and drove in a pair of runs for Marquette. Savannah Erickson (triple, two RBIs) and Chloe Thrush (RBI) each had two hits, while Kelsey Cuchra and Kinley Rick (home run) each had two RBIs. Rick (win, 3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) and Hopkins (4 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) shared time in the circle.

Illinois Valley Central 21, Streator 1 (5 inn.): At Streator, the visiting Grey Ghosts scored four in the first, three in the second and then exploded for 14 runs in the fifth.

Caitlin Talty (RBI) and Raegan Morgan each singled for Streator (1-5).

Dwight 21, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 0 (4 inn.): At rural Streator, the Trojans scored 10 times in the opening inning in the TCC win over the Warriors.

Dwight, which walked 17 times, was led by winning pitcher Madi Ely (4 IP, 4 H, 8 K; 4 for 4, five RBIs), McKenna Woodcock (double, two RBIs), Sarah Parker (three RBIs) and Raegan Brown (double, two RBIs).

Losing pitcher Taylor Heidenreich, Kaylee Henert, Abigail Rients and Kora Edens all singled for WFC.

Girls soccer

Georgia Kirkpatrick

Ottawa 4, Reed-Custer 1: At King Field, Georgia Kirkpatrick netted a hat trick, all three goals being unassisted, to help lead the Pirates to a season-opening win over the Comets.

Ottawa, which led 1-0 at halftime, also received a goal from Chloe Carmona off an assist from Brooklyn Byone.