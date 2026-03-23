Area well-represented at IKWF, IESA youth wrestling tournaments

The statewide portion of youth wrestling season culminated earlier this month with various state tournaments including dozens of participants from the extended Ottawa/Streator/Morris area.

IKWF

At the IKWF State Championships held at Peoria Civic Center, a multitude of area youth wrestlers qualifier and competed, with one – the Ottawa Wolfpack’s Carter Noonan – winning a championship.

For the Ottawa Wolfpack, Carter Noonan (boys senior 84) battled to a IKWF state championship. Also placing for the Wolfpack were Cash Lucas (boys novice 93) and Maddox Noonan (boys intermediate 69) with seconds, Cortez White (boys novice 178) with a third, Brooks Noonan (boys bantam 62) with a fourth-place finish and Quinn North (boys intermediate 108) placing eighth.

For the Lil’ Coalers Wrestling Club out of Coal City, Brooklyn Sharwarko (girls bantam 45) scored a fourth-place finish, and Elliot Munsell (boys bantam 95) a seventh.

Streator Wrestling Club scored a sixth-place finish thanks to Pyper Antolik (girls bantam 95).

Representing Morris Wrestling Club, Connor Walls (boys bantam 95) was runner-up in his bracket, Quinton O’Donnell (boys bantam 70) third, Sophia Boaz (girls bantam 95) fourth and Chase Ebert (boys bantam 43) seventh.

Representing Sandwich Wrestling Club, placers included Khloe McCaslin (2nd, girls intermediate 53), Blakley Richards (2nd, boys novice 60), Elise LeCuyer (8th, girls bantam 67), Jace Young (6th, boys bantam 52), Elizabeth Agajanian (7th, girls intermediate 67) and Jaslyn Ramirez (4th, girls novice 90).

Additional IKWF state qualifiers from around the area included: Dwight – Mia Hoffner; Lil’ Coalers – Charles Christensen; Morris WC – Jenson Briscoe, Ethan Heckler, Evan O’Donnell and Henry Symons; Ottawa Wolfpack’s Ellah Raikes, Sarah Kurtz, Easton Ball, Lincoln Caruso, Huck DeBernardi, Paisley Raikes, Rowan Harsted and Cullen DeMink; Sandwich Wrestling Club – Alexia Cather, Jessica Rios, Olivia Agajanian, Marcelo Villarreal, Ava Lyons, Avery Salmieri, Atreyu Koulis, Krew Raines and Adeline LeCuyer; and Streator Wrestling Club – Allen Antolik, Luis Moreno, Kristin Howard, Cameron Tutko and Lillian Dorsam.

IESA logo (Logo provided by IESA)

IESA

The extended Ottawa/Streator/Morris area was also well-represented at the IESA State Wrestling Meet at DeKalb’s Convocation Center.

In Class AA, Morris’ Kharter Sullivan (75 pounds) secured an IESA state title, with additional placers from Morris including Milton De La Rosa (5th, 155), Max Shenberg (3rd, 135), Kamdyn Sullivan (3rd, 85) and Liam Mack (5th, 65).

Representing Coal City in Class A, Brantley Brooks (112) captured an IESA state title, with other placers including Zack Babcock (4th, 135), Eathyn Rivera (6th, 119), Leo Christensen (5th, 80) and Hunter Sharwarko (4th, 65).

Sandwich had two Class A IESA champions – Jaxon Brunoehler (95) and Joseph Renteria (145). Brantley Green (2nd, 80) also placed.

Seneca had a state placer in Class A, Deklyn Thompson (5th, 95).

Additional IESA state qualifers included: Coal City – Nick Miller, Eddie Gergits and Eli Wix; Morris – Lane Mack, Ethan Bretweiser and Sam Halstead; Sandwich – Bowen Tirevold, Gavin Chalfin and Jaxon Ramey; and from Seneca – Mason Rod.