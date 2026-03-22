Two teens charged with felonies in stolen vehicle case in Mendota

Two teens have been charged with felonies after a stolen vehicle investigation, Mendota police said Friday.

In a press release, the Mendota Police Department said an investigation was opened on March 3 into the theft of a motor vehicle in the 100 block of Orchard Avenue.

Following the completion of the investigation, police said, two male juveniles were identified and charged in connection. The investigation determined the stolen vehicle struck a tree, causing damage.

A 15-year-old was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, criminal trespass to a motor vehicle, criminal property damage, no valid driver’s license and leaving the scene of an accident with vehicle damage.

A 13-year-old was been charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and criminal trespass to a motor vehicle.

“The Mendota Police Department would like to thank members of the public for their assistance during this investigatio,” police said. “This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Mendota Police Department.”