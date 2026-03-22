Leland hosts “Hop into Easter” event with bunny, vendors and egg hunt

The LTCA "Hop into Easter" Easter egg hunt will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 28 inside the Leland School gym. (Anthony Victor)

The Leland Town and Country Association will host “Hop into Easter,” an Easter bunny and vendor event on Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Leland School, 370 N Main Street.

The Easter bunny will make an appearance outside for photos. Don Head will be on hand to capture photos during the egg hunt, scheduled for 2 p.m. Attendees are welcome to take their own photos as well.

Inside the gym, children can participate in crafts at a craft table and enjoy face painting by Skyler Pollock.

A variety of vendors and crafters will be present, including Scentsy, Red Aspen, Hackers Trading Post, Andy Anderson (wooden crafts), Coles Cake Balls, Crooked Crow Candles, Pampered Chef, Sarah (crochet), Jessica (beaded items), Cutsinger Gems, and Fairy Gardens.

Dylan Wold will offer pies. The Bethany Lutheran Youth Group will provide Easter treats and baskets.

Each vendor will contribute a raffle item. Attendees will receive one raffle ticket for every $10 purchase. The drawing will be held at 4 p.m.