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Volker named to TeamIllinois by Economic Development Corp.

Todd Volker was named executive director of Habitat for Humanity La Salle, Bureau and Putnam Counties.

Todd Volker of Ottawa was recently appointed to TeamIllinois by the Illinois Economic Development Corp. (Photo provided by Habitat for Humanity)

By Tom Collins

Todd Volker of Ottawa was recently appointed to TeamIllinois by the Illinois Economic Development Corp.

TeamIllinois is the state’s representative to the national SelectUSA convention, which connects foreign business investment to United States communities. SelectUSA will take place May 3-6 in Washington, D.C.

Volker is the economic development director for Kendall County, recognized as one of the fastest-growing counties in Illinois. The Illinois Economic Development Corporation (formerly Intersect Illinois) is the State of Illinois’ economic development organization.

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Tom Collins

Tom Collins

Tom Collins covers criminal justice in La Salle County.