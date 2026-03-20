La Salle-Peru High School stages ‘Mamma Mia!’ with live orchestra

Cast members of La Salle-Peru High School's production of "Mamma Mia!" perform during rehearsal. The musical opens Friday, March 20 at Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium. (Photo provided by La Salle-Peru High School)

La Salle-Peru High School’s theater department will bring “Mamma Mia!” to the stage this weekend with a live orchestra, a rare feature that director Natalie Verucchi said truly enhances the experience.

“The soundtrack is loved by many, and I hope for the crowd to have a night to escape the daily grind and just enjoy themselves,” Verucchi said.

The production opens Friday and Saturday, March 20-21 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m. at Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium, 541 Chartres Street, La Salle.

Tickets cost $12 for adults and $10 for children and seniors. Purchase tickets online at https://lphs.seatyourself.biz/ or at the door.

“Mamma Mia!” is a musical set on a Greek island featuring ABBA songs. The production follows Sophie, a young woman preparing for her wedding, who searches for answers about her family. As she seeks the truth, her independent mother, Donna, reconnects with her friends until three unexpected guests arrive.

At its heart, the show carries a message that family is not always defined by blood, Verucchi said.

Cast members Christian Limberg (Sam) and Jordin Kinsella (dance captain and dancing queen), both seniors, said they want the audience to have fun while experiencing the show’s message about family.

“Whatever is going on in the outside world, we are still dedicated and committed to the show,” Kinsella said. “It is always possible to have fun when we are all together on the stage.”

Limberg said the show features ABBA hits including “Dancing Queen,” “Lay All Your Love on Me,” and “The Winner Takes It All.”

“I hope the performance will make the audience laugh and cry and just overall enjoy themselves,” he said.

Senior Lainey Johns said she relates to her character, Rosie, who is always having fun but continues to support her loved ones.

“I want the audience to take away that no matter how old or young you are, it is never too late to do anything,” Johns said. “This show reminds us how easy it is to get caught up in stress, but we must remember to sing, dance, and live.”

What: Mamma Mia

When: 7 p.m. Friday to Saturday, March 20-21; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22

Where: Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium, 541 Chartres St., La Salle