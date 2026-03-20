Addie Russell pitches Ottawa past Oswego: The Times Thursday Roundup

Softball

Ottawa 5, Oswego 1: At Ottawa, Pirates pitcher Addie Russell fired a complete game, scattered five hits, walked one and fanned five in the win over the Panthers. She fired 61 of her 81 pitches for strikes.

Ottawa (1-1), which scored one in the fourth, and twice in both the fifth and sixth, received two hits each from Piper Lewis (double, RBI) and Kennedy Kane. Aubrey Sullivan, Reese Purcell and Leela Gromm (double) each drove in a run.

Seneca 15, Wilmington 0 (4 inn.): At Wilmington, the Fighting Irish rolled to the win over the Wildcats.

Seneca pitcher Tessa Krull allowed just two hits, walked two and struck out five to earn the pitching win. At the plate, Emma Mino (double, triple, three RBI), Camryn Stecken (home run, RBI), Ameliah Weber (two doubles, three RBI) and Aurora Weber (two RBI) each had two hits, while Brynlee Hunt smacked a home run.

Somonauk/Leland 6, Indian Creek 4: At the DeKalb Rec Center, the Bobcats scored twice in the seventh to earn the win over the host Timberwolves.

MacKenna McMahan (home run, two RBI) and Kennedy Barshinger (two triples, RBI) each had two hits, while Brooke Bahrey (double) and Brielle Deacon each drove in a run. Kaydence Eade (5 IP, 8 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K) and Deacon (1 IP, 3 K) combined pitching efforts.

Reed-Custer 8, Newark 7: At Braidwood, the host Comets scored twice in the seventh to top the Norsemen.

Zoey Carlson went 4-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI to lead Newark. Rylie Carlson (double, two triples) and Adelaide Johnson (three doubles, three RBI) both recorded three hits, while Bailey Schutter singled and doubled. Cayla Pottinger (4 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K) and Rylie Carlson (2⅔ IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K) both saw time in the circle.

Addie Scherer

Earlville 12, South Beloit 1 (5 inn.): At Earlville, the Red Raiders (1-1) three times in each of the first two innings in the win over the Sobos.

Bailey Miller (three RBI) had three hits, while Addie Scherer (double, two RBI), Audrey Scherer (double, triple, RBI), Savana Lawton (double, three RBI), Samantha Knauf (two RBI) and Riley Kelly all had two hits. Addie Scherer (5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K) earned the pitching triumph.

Prairie Central 7, Dwight 4: At Dwight, the Hawks grabbed the lead for good with two runs in the fifth in the win over the Trojans.

McKenna Woodcock, Sarah Parker (double) and Madison Ely (double, three RBI) all had two hits for Dwight. Ely (5 IP, 7 H, 6 ER, 6 BB, 11 K) suffered the loss in the circle.

Baseball

Ottawa 6, Sandwich 6: At Sandwich, the Pirates and Indians played to a tie after the game was called due to darkness.

Ottawa’s Brendyn Fuchs singled, doubled and drove in a run, while Adam Swanson homered and knocked in two. Colt Bryson and Logan Cottingham each recorded RBI. Swanson (4 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K), Lucas Farabaugh (2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) and Noah Marvin (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) shared the pitching duties.

Jeffery Ashley (RBI), Griffin Somlock (RBI) and Nolan Oros each singled for Sandwich, while Nick Michalek and Cash White each had an RBI. Braden Behringer (3⅓ IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K), Michalek (1⅓ IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K), Arlo Budd (1⅔ IP, 2 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 1 K) and White (⅔ IP, 1 H, 1 BB) shared efforts on the mound.

Newark 10, Reed-Custer 4: At Braidwood, the Norsemen (1-0) plated five runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth to key the win over the Comets.

Toby Steffen (double, RBI) and Austin Reibel each had two hits for Newark, while Jacob Seyller recorded three RBI. Eastin McBroom, David Ulrich and Shawn Seyller each had an RBI. McBroom (3 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K), Colin Shields (Win, 2⅔ IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K) and Steffen (1⅓ IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K) combined efforts on the hill.

Earlville/Leland 6, South Beloit 4: At Leland, the Red Raiders held off a seventh-inning rally by the Sobos to win their season opener.

Earlville starting and winning pitcher Aaden Browder went five innings allowing just two hits, no earned runs, with one walk and 12 strikeouts. Alex Portillo (RBI), Browder (two RBI) and Bynjar Huss (RBI) each had two hits.

Herscher 13, Dwight 3 (6 inn.): At Herscher, the Trojans (0-1) scored twice in the first, but the Tigers rallied, including an eight-run fifth.

Maddox DeLong singled, doubled and drove in a run for Dwight, while Joey Starks (3 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) suffered the pitching loss.

Henry-Senachwine 15, Fieldcrest 5 (6 inn.): At Wenona, the visiting Mallards scored five times in the fourth and sixth in the win over the Knights (0-1).

Layten Gerdes singled, doubled and drove in a run for Fieldcrest, while Caleb Hartley doubled in a pair of runs. Starting pitcher Drew Overocker (3⅔ IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 1 BB, 6 K) took the loss.

Boys track and field

Streator, Seneca athletes perform well at IWU: In the 4th annual Pontiac Indoor Invitational at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Shirk Center, the Bulldogs and Fighting Irish each had multiple top 10 finishes.

Brandon Mangruem (high jump, tied 4th, 1.83 meters), LA Moton (high jump, tied 4th, 1.83) and Andrew Warwick (pole vault, tied 7th, 11 feet, 11.75 inches) led Streator.

Matt Stach (long jump, 2nd, 21 feet, 9.75 inches), Jesus Govea (shot put, 3rd, 14.51 meters), Zeb Maxwell (shot put, 4th, 14.40), Liam Baima (600-meter run, 5th, 1 minute, 33.11 seconds), Trenton Powell (pole vault, tied 7th, 11 feet, 11.75) and Brayden Simek (long jump, 8th, 19-11) were tops for Seneca.