Marseilles man charged with attempted murder

A Marseilles man was charged with attempted murder Thursday after a woman sustained what Marseilles police termed “life-threatening” stab wounds – and prosecutors confirmed a family dog saved her life.

Brian G. Reinhart, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court and was presented with two felony charges, led by attempted murder, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years with no possibility of probation.

He was also charged with aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years.

The La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition to have Reinhart detained pending trial. When he appeared Thursday in court, however, Reinhart advised the judge he’d defer his right to a detention hearing until he retains private counsel.

Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. ordered Reinhart to return March 26 for an appearance with counsel and possible arraignment.

Details are still emerging. An update on the victim’s condition (she was stable as of Wednesday) was pending.

One salient detail emerged from the newest court filing, however. The woman told police Reinhart was aiming the knife at her neck when a pet dog charged at Reinhart. The state’s attorney’s office confirmed the dog’s intervention enabled her to break away and flee the residence.

In a Thursday press release, Marseilles police said they were summoned at 7:04 p.m. Tuesday to the 900 block of Andrew Lane. A woman was found in the roadway with stab wounds to her abdomen. She was taken from the scene by ambulance and then flown to a regional medical center.

Reinhart, police said, was quickly located and taken into custody.

“This was an isolated incident,” police said, “and there is no ongoing danger to the public.”

Reinhart was transported early Wednesday to La Salle County Jail, where he was held on a preliminary charge of aggravated domestic battery. Prosecutors filed the attempted murder charge the next day.

According to court records, the woman’s injuries were sustained following an argument with Reinhart. Prosecutors said in the new filing that the woman had defensive cuts to her hands, indicating a struggle, and that a knife was found in the roadway near where the victim was located.

“The defendant (Reinhart) was found sitting outside the residence with a red, blood-like substance on his hands,” prosecutors wrote.