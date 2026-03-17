Ottawa to save on fuel after accepting bid for 2027

The Ottawa City Council on Marrch 16, 2026, decided to award a bid to Arneson Oil & Propane Co. to become the city's bulk fuel provider. (Mathias Woerner)

The city of Ottawa is expecting to save on its fuel in 2027 after accepting a bid on its bulk fuel provider.

At Monday’s city council meeting, Commissioner of Public Health and Safety Thomas Ganiere announced the winning bid for Ottawa’s bulk fuel provider for 2027 as Arneson Oil & Propane Co., a Sheridan-based company that has been providing fuel for the city already.

“This is the first time we’ve ever gone out for bids for our fuel,” Ganiere said. “It appears that we’re going to receive significant savings over the course of the year, so it’s great.”

Arneson’s bid of $157,940.30 for 2027 is to be paid for from multiple city funds.

Ganiere has previously anticipated that the savings on fuel could be roughly 10%.