Ottawa to advertise for bids on bulk fuel provider

The Ottawa City Council approved a motion Tuesday night authorizing City Clerk Shelly Roalson to advertise for bids from companies to be Ottawa’s bulk fuel provider.

Sealed bids will be received until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb 25.

“We’ve never gone out for a bid for our bulk fuel purchase, but after looking at other communities around, we find that we may realize significant savings by going out on an annual basis for bids,” Commissioner of Public Health & Safety Thomas Ganiere said. “We’re going to give it a shot and see what happens.”

The other communities that the city council considered when making this decision were La Salle, Peru, and Princeton.

The current bulk fuel providers in the city of Ottawa are the Arneson Oil & Propane Co. and the Feece Oil Co.

The city council anticipates that the savings on fuel could be roughly 10% or more once they get bids from the current fuel providers and well as additional contenders.