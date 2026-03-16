Putnam County library hosts teen book club on American Revolution

The Putnam County Public Library District’s McNabb Branch will host a hybrid book club meeting for teens on Wednesday, March 25, at 5 p.m.

The Putnam County Public Library District’s McNabb Branch will host a hybrid book club meeting for teens on Wednesday, March 25, at 5 p.m.

Chapter 250: Reading America’s Story Together brings readers ages 13-19 together to explore the American Revolution through shared reading, conversation, and film. The program is free and open to the public.

This month’s featured book is “The World Turned Upside Down” by Tim Grove, a compelling account of the Siege of Yorktown — the final major battle of the American Revolution. Grove tells the story through multiple perspectives, following the intersecting lives of George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, Marquis de Lafayette, British General Charles Cornwallis, and an enslaved man who became a spy.

By blending military leadership with civilian experience, the book reveals how the events at Yorktown permanently altered the course of the war and the lives of those involved.

Participants will watch a preview from the PBS documentary “The American Revolution” by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt, along with additional short videos connected to the featured book. They’ll then take part in an informal discussion.

The program runs approximately 45-60 minutes.

To register for the virtual meeting, visit https://shorturl.at/uvd2o. Copies of the book are available at the McNabb Branch.

For more information, contact the Putnam County Public Library District at 815-339-2038 or visit the McNabb Branch at 214 S. McCoy Street in Granville.