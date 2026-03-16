Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund opens grant applications for arts programs

The Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund is accepting grant applications for arts programs, performances and projects planned for the second half of 2026. (Photo provided by Fran Brolley )

The Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund has opened its grant application period for arts-related programs and projects scheduled for the second half of the year.

Nonprofit organizations serving La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties may apply for funding for art programs, performances and projects planned between July 1 and Dec. 31, 2026.

Applicants must provide proof of nonprofit status, including a copy of their 501 C3 determination letter from the IRS, as part of the application. Schools and libraries are also eligible if the funding will support charitable purposes that serve a broad range of students, members or the community.

Applications must be submitted by April 15, and recipients will be notified in early May.

For more information or to get a grant application, contact the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation at 815-252-2906 or visit their website.