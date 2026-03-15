Financial Plus gets naming rights for waterfront amphitheater in $750K deal

Ottaw's official renderings of the proposed amphitheater showcase the design and layout for the upcoming venue. Construction is set to begin next Spring with an expected completion in May 2027. (Photo Provided by City of Ottawa)

Ottawa’s proposed amphitheater now has a name, after Financial Plus Credit Union and the city of Ottawa agreed to a 15-year, $750,000 deal.

Ottawa mayor Robert Hasty announced the deal at the 2026 State of the City event.

“This agreement is more than a sponsorship,” Hasty said. “It is a vote of confidence. It is your local community credit union investing, not just in a structure, but in the people who will gather there, from the families who will bring lawn chairs and the kids who will dance near the stage, to the artist who will perform in the shared experience that strengthens a community.”

The agreement is expected to be placed on file and made official at the March 16 Ottawa City Council meeting.

“This is proof that local institutions believe in Ottawa’s future and are willing to put real resources behind that belief,” Hasty said. “We’re excited to have FPCU as a partner and grateful to be building something like this together.”

He said that this agreement goes back over a year ago when he met with the CEO of Financial Plus Credit Union, Peter Fauth.

“We’re just really excited to be part of the community effort here through this project,” Fauth said. “This amphitheater bringing arts and entertainment, and cultural activity into the city of Ottawa is really exciting to us and we’re really happy to be a part of that.”

In terms of the amphitheater itself, Mayor Hasty said that the development continues to move forward and the city is entering the final stages of design.