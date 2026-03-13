Spring Valley JFK scheduling preschool screenings for 2026-27 school year

Spring Valley JFK is currently scheduling preschool screenings for any child who will be 3 years old by Sept. 1, 2026. (Scott Anderson)

Any family with a child attending preschool at JFK for the 2026-27 school year must arrange a screening, even if the child was previously screened but didn’t get into the class.

Call the office at 815-664-4601 to schedule an appointment as soon as possible. Screening dates are May 1, May 8, and July 19.

Additionally, JFK’s Kindergarten class pre-registration and round-up will be on April 15.

Any family with a child aged 5 by Sept. 1, 2026, and living in the Spring Valley School District is asked to contact the JFK office to be added to the registration list. Callers will then be sent information about the April 15 round-up.