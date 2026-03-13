Migratory Birdwatching Hike at Lake Kakusha

The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Extension is welcoming residents to a migratory birdwatching hike from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, April 18 at Lake Kakusha in Mendota.

The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Extension is welcoming residents to a migratory birdwatching hike from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, at Lake Kakusha in Mendota.

According to the U of I U-C Extension, this two-hour walk will be led by an experienced birder and Master Naturalist and offer a chance to observe a variety of species during their spring migration through Illinois.

This hike is appropriate for birders of all ages and experience levels. Bring binoculars and dress for the weather.

Please meet at the Lake Mendota shelter by the playground and dog park.

Take Lake Dr. on the west side of Lake Mendota and park by the shelter at the turnaround.

Register online at go.illinois.edu/BirdMendota.

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, please contact Emily Hansen at emhansen@illinois.edu.

Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.