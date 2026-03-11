Shaw Local

Illinois Valley

Starved Rock opens registration for spring break nature workshops for kids

Three-day program April 8-10 teaches children about mammals, geology and birds

Registration has opened on Starved Rock’s Eventbrite page for “Nature Sleuths: Spring Break Youth Workshops” to be held April 8-10 at the Starved Rock Visitor Center. (Scott Anderson)

By Tom Collins

Registration has opened on Starved Rock’s Eventbrite page for “Nature Sleuths: Spring Break Youth Workshops” to be held April 8-10 at the Starved Rock Visitor Center.

Register children for a week of spring break nature workshops at the park with area naturalists. Each day will have activities related to a different nature theme, where kids will learn about mammals, geology, birds and more.

Programs run from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, April 8, to Friday, April 10.

This three-day event is suitable for youth ages 5 to 12. Registration is required by emailing the park’s naturalist at lisa.sons@illinois.gov.

Tom Collins

