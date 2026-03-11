La Salle County grand jury: March 10, 2026

A La Salle County grand jury convened on Tuesday and returned the following indictments:

A La Salle County grand jury convened on Tuesday and returned the following indictments:

Samuel H. Musson, 25, of Aurora (disarming a peace officer; aggravated battery)

Jacob M. Rinaldo, 29, of Mendota (financial institution robbery; robbery; theft)

Dallas R. Hulse, 28, of Peru (theft; retail theft)

Jerome A. Salois, 64, of La Salle (three counts of sex abuse images)

Eric L. Morris, 37, of Princeton (two counts of aggravated DUI; driving while revoked)

Alontae M. Hall, 19, of Galesburg (two counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon)

Frank N. Savery, 48, of Granville (unlawful possession of methamphetamine)

Billy J. Schultheis, 49, of La Salle (unlawful possession of methamphetamine)

James W. Harvey, 48, of La Salle (unlawful possession of methamphetamine)

Colleen M. Wall, 61, of Oglesby (driving while revoked)

Robert Remy, 35, of rural Earlville (two counts of driving while revoked)

Jeron M. Johnson, 18, of Sheridan (two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon)

Anthony Blameuser Jr., 32, of Streator (two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding)

Blake A. Couch, 35, of Marseilles (unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon; unlawful possession of a weapon by a repeat felony offender)

Clinton A. Anders, 47, homeless (retail theft)

William J. Grennan, 35, of Ottawa (burglary)

Jordan C. Beard, 41, of Ottawa (two counts of unlawful failure to register as a sex offender)

Shane E. Pennington, 19, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

John J. Schiffgens, 64, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Sapphire F. Steele, 24, of Marseilles (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)