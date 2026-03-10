TigerTown Tanglers qualify 8 for IKWF State

The TigerTown Tanglers have qualified eight wrestlers for the IKWF State Tournament this weekend in Peoria - Easton Olson, Rayelynn Hartmann, Gabriella Hollars, Scotlynn Hartmann, Kyra Gibson, Layla Rucinski, Kaya Olson and Anastasia Rucinski. (Photo provided)

The TigerTown Tanglers have qualified eight wrestlers for the IKWF State Tournament this weekend in Peoria, including three first-time qualifiers.

Easton Olson (INT 84) was first at the Rock Island Sectional, Rayelynn Hartmann (NOV 68) and Gabriella Hollars (SEN 110) were second, Scotlynn Hartmann (BAN 43), Kyra Gibson (NOV 74), Layla Rucinski (INT 115), Kaya Olson (SEN 120) placed third and Anastasia Rucinski (NOV 125) was fourth.

Scotlynn Hartmann, Kaya Olson and Hollars qualified for the first time.

The IKWF State Tournament will be held Friday and Saturday in Peoria.