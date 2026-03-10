Streator Chamber celebrates local leaders, businesses at 112th annual dinner

Derek Barichello, executive director of the Streator Chamber of Commerce, presents the Beckie Chismarick Award to E.J. Flanigan during the chamber’s 112th annual dinner on Monday, March 9, 2026. (Bill Freskos)

The Streator Chamber of Commerce’s 112th annual dinner saw some of the city’s most community-driven individuals and businesses awarded for their efforts over the past year.

Held at the Silver Fox in downtown Streator, Chamber Executive Director Derek Barichello opened the night to thank the various chamber members while updating everybody on how his first year at the chamber went, calling 2025 a “year of new beginnings.”

In Barichello’s first year as director, the chamber launched a new chamber guide to promote local shopping, dining and manufacturing. They also introduced new retail events like Christmas in July and Fall in Love with Streator, both of which are returning this year.

Traditional chamber events also continued in 2025, including the annual golf outing, Labor Day parade and Christmas Open House. The chamber formed a committee to review the value and benefits of membership and examine its dues structure.

Barichello also noted ongoing renovations at the chamber office, including new paint, carpeting, a soon-to-be-installed countertop and a mural to create a welcoming downtown information center for residents and visitors.

“Over the course of the evening, you’ll hear the names of several movers and shakers and businesses that make Streator the community it is today,” Barichello said.

The awards night opened by honoring local photographer Allen Culver with the Visual Storyteller Award.

Culver frequently volunteers to shoot photos at various events in Streator and shares them online for the community to enjoy.

“They say a picture says a thousand words, and by taking and sharing these images with everybody, he’s telling our stories,” Barichello said. “He doesn’t get paid for these shoots. This is how he shares his enthusiasm for the community.”

Allen Culver poses with the Visual Storyteller Award during the Streator Chamber of Commerce’s 112th annual dinner on Monday, March 9, 2026. (Bill Freskos)

Among other individual awards, the Beckie Chismarick award went to E.J. Flanigan, recognized for his frequent volunteer work to support different community organizations and events, specifically fundraising for Streator Fest.

“If it’s something that will better Streator, he will support it, and often by just rolling up his sleeves and helping out in any way he can,” Streator board member and presenter Patrick Chismarick said.

Daniel Danko received the Jack of All Trades Award for his community involvement. Danko is currently a city councilman, works full-time in maintenance at Evergreen Senior Living and consistently volunteers for various committees and events, like Light Up Streator and Streator Fest.

“If Streator has a celebration or volunteer need, chances are he is among the first to raise his hand,” Chamber board director Dana Stillwell said.

Chris and Sarah Over of Brick and Mortar LLC received the Cephas Williams Award for their investment in downtown Streator, purchasing and renovating multiple Main Street buildings to create active business spaces that make the downtown what it is today.

“Sarah’s incredible eye for interior design, paired with Chris’s extensive knowledge of walls, flooring, plumbing and electrical work, makes them a powerhouse team,” Stillwell said. “That eye for seeing potential in a space and bringing it to fruition makes an impact and transforms a community.”

Finally, Streator Mayor Tara Bedei received the Maxine Wargo Award for her leadership and volunteering across various local organizations, including Streator Fest, Rotary Club, and Streator Tourism, in addition to her role as Mayor.

“For more than a decade, she has dedicated her time, energy and leadership to helping Streator grow and thrive,” Stillwell said. “Her commitment to this community shows in everything she does, whether it’s through her role as mayor or the many organizations and events she supports.”

Streator Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Derek Barichello congratulates Streator Mayor Tara Bedei after presenting her with the Maxine Wargo Award during the chamber’s 112th annual dinner Monday, March 9, 2026, as attendees surround them, giving a round of applause. (Bill Freskos)

Several other business and individual award winners were named:

Outstanding Young Leaders: Jeff Arendell, Streator firefighter who helped implement a CPR and resuscitation program that has improved cardiac arrest survival rates locally; Paige Talty, Streator police officer and Ransom village president; Ashton Good, Vactor Manufacturing employee and Streator CEO program mentor; and Nadler “Nate” Petit-Dieu, information services employee and artist at Streator Public Library.

Financial: Midland States Bank.

Manufacturing/Industrial: E.J. McKernan Packaging Clearing House.

Professional/business: Chismarick Realty LLC.

Retail/wholesale: Danchris Nursery.

Not-for-profit: Poco a Poco, a music festival that brings students and instructors from across the Midwest to Streator for performances and educational opportunities.

Restaurant/entertainment: The 122 Club, which has hosted comedy nights, concerts, karaoke, community parties and fundraisers in the historic former Masonic Temple building.

Community Action: Central Church of Christ for its Night to Shine event, a red-carpet celebration for individuals with special needs.