La Salle Co. EMA: Nuclear sirens accidentally sounded

La Salle County officials are aware that on Tuesday afternoon, there was an accidental siren sounding in the 10-mile emergency planning zone of the LaSalle Generating Station.

In a Tuesday press release, the La Salle County Emergency Management Agency said officials from La Salle County and the siren vendor have determined that a piece of faulty equipment sounded the sirens “IN ERROR.”

“There is no threat to the public and conditions at the plant are functioning normally,” EMA director Fred Moore said. “Repeating: there is no threat to the public.”