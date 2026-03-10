Shaw Local

Illinois Valley

La Salle Co. EMA: Nuclear sirens accidentally sounded

Faulty equipment sounded alarms in emergency planning zone

La Salle Generating Station (Shaw Local News Network)

By Tom Collins

La Salle County officials are aware that on Tuesday afternoon, there was an accidental siren sounding in the 10-mile emergency planning zone of the LaSalle Generating Station.

In a Tuesday press release, the La Salle County Emergency Management Agency said officials from La Salle County and the siren vendor have determined that a piece of faulty equipment sounded the sirens “IN ERROR.”

“There is no threat to the public and conditions at the plant are functioning normally,” EMA director Fred Moore said. “Repeating: there is no threat to the public.”

