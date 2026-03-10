Chief Senachwine DAR chapter honors Good Citizens recipients

Chief Senachwine Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens honorees Taylor Rowe, Hannah Klingbiel and Cadie Bickett (Photo provided by the Chief Senachwine Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution )

The chapter recognized its Good Citizens honorees for their school and community activities. The honorees included Midland High School student Hannah Klingbiel, Putnam High School student Cadie Bickett and Henry-Senachwine High School student Taylor Rowe. The students were selected by staff and senior students on the characteristics of leadership, service, dependability and patriotism.

Vice Regent Sandy Miller introduced the honorees and recounted their school and community volunteerism. The students also introduced family members and guests, discussed plans and were honored at a reception. The honorees were presented with Good Citizens pins, certificates and gifts. The Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens Contest national level winner will be awarded a $5,000 college scholarship.

The meeting’s program was presented by Freedom Paws of Chillicothe staff member Toni Homan and board of directors vice president Brenda Olson. Homan and Olson will present Decker, a black Labrador being trained as a military and first responders service dog. Freedom Paws Service Foundation has trained 60 dogs placed in nine states since its founding. The dog’s training takes 18 to 24 months. Donations will be accepted.

The chapter’s business meeting was followed by the program and awards ceremony. The chapter chairmen also provided reports. The next meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 11, at the Henry Public Library, 702 Front St.