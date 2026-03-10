2026 IHSA softball preview: Young but experienced Marquette eyes another strong season

Marquette shortstop Hunter Hopkins gets in front of a ground ball against Serena in a game last season at Serena. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

The Marquette softball team finished last season with a 26-7 record and captured a Class 1A regional championship, the sixth in the past 10 seasons.

“We are a young team overall, but it’s a young team that has experience,” said second-year coach Curtiss Johnson said. “For a number of the juniors this will be their third varsity season, and a number of the sophomores played a lot last season. We’ll still have some learning moments along the way, but I feel we have the talent to be a pretty good softball team when all is said and done.”

The Crusaders’ roster is vacant of seniors but features six juniors in OF/C Emily Ryan-Adair, OF Taylor Gamons, SS/P Hunter Hopkins, OF Greysn Carrier, C Kelsey Cuchra, and 2B/OF Madyson Trainor.

Hopkins, a unanimous two-time Times All-Area first team pick, hit for a .607 average, five home runs, 32 RBIs and a 1.553 OPS in addition to stealing 22 bases from the leadoff spot. She also earned a first-team spot on both the Tri-County All-Conference Team and the Illinois Coaches Association’s 1A All-State Team.

“In one word, she’s a competitor,’ Johnson said. ”Her work ethic is unmatched. She just refuses to be outworked. She is one of the best shortstops in the area and she really puts pressure on the opponent’s defense with her speed."

Marquette's Kelsey Cuchra crosses home plate in game last season at Serena High School. (Scott Anderson)

Cuchra, a Times All-Area second team selection, batted .441 with 10 home runs. 67 runs batted in and a 1.292 OPS.

“Having Kelsey behind the plate the past two seasons, she’s become a great leader for this team,” Johnson said. “She leads by example, does things the right way and it’s contagious for the rest of the group. I feel like she’s going to have another great year for us.”

Johnson says his pitching staff will include Hopkins, along with sophomores Kinley Rick (1B/3B), Lily Brewer (3B; .388 BA, 1 HR, 23 RBI, 0.903 OPS) and Savanah Erickson (2B/3B/LF).

“Kinley Rick was hurt on and off last season but is back fully healthy and we see her having a very good year,” Johnson said. “Savanah Erickson didn’t get a ton of innings early on last season but from the middle of the season she pitched more and really did a great job for us. Lily Brewer didn’t get a lot of innings last season at the varsity level but will be counting on a bigger contribution from her this season. Hunter will also see time in the circle for us as well.

“With those four it gives us a lot of options and a very solid rotation. I also think all four have different strengths. Kinley is more of a power pitcher, Savanah is more of a move the ball around, change speeds type of pitcher, while Lily and Hunter are a little bit of both.”

The remainder of the Crusaders’ roster will be made up of sophomores Mel Gonzalez (OF), Ava Leiteritz (2B) and Kara Killelea, as well as freshmen Chole Thrush (1B/3B/OF) and Maggie Mucci (OF).

“The biggest key for us this season I feel will be having consistency,“ Johnson said. ”We are going to have below-average days and great days, the key will be learning from the not-so-great days, while also staying even keeled after really great days.

“All of these girls will all pick each other up when things aren’t going as planned. The key is sticking together and keep working to reach the goals they’ve set for themselves and the team.”