Severe weather spotter training at IVCC canceled due to predicted severe weather

The La Salle County Emergency Management Agency has cancelled the severe weather spotter training scheduled for Tuesday, March 10 at Illinois Valley Community College. (Samii Hubert)

The La Salle County Emergency Management Agency has cancelled the severe weather spotter training scheduled for Tuesday, March 10 at Illinois Valley Community College.

In a Monday press release, EMA director Fred Moore said the cancellation was forced by the potential for severe weather affecting La Salle County before and during the scheduled presentation time.

With storms expected to move into the region, EMA and National Weather Service officials felt it was important to practice the very safety principles that are taught during these trainings.

“La Salle County Emergency Management encourages residents to take severe weather threats seriously and to adjust plans accordingly,” Moore said. “Because of the timing of the storms, cancelling Tuesday’s class allows everyone to focus on monitoring weather conditions and taking appropriate safety precautions if storms develop.”

La Salle County EMA is working with partners to identify a future date to reschedule the training, and the new date will be announced once it has been confirmed.

Residents are encouraged to continue monitoring forecasts and be prepared to act should severe weather warnings be issued. Monitor official sources of information, including NOAA weather radio, local broadcast stations and the La Salle County EMA app.