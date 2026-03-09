Shaw Local

Ottawa City Council announces street closures, expresses hope for 2026 Run Starved Rock Country Marathon

More runners expected for city’s May marathon

Hundreds of runners pass by the entrance to Starved Rock State Park while competing in the Starved Rock Country half-marathon on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at Starved Rock State Park.

(File photo) The Ottawa City Council has announced street closures for the 2026 Starved Rock Country Marathon. (Scott Anderson)

By Mathias Woerner

The Ottawa City Council announced its plans to close off certain streets in the city for the 2026 Run Starved Rock Country Marathon on May 9.

The council officially requested permission from the Illinois Department of Transportation to temporarily close southbound La Salle St. from Washington St. to Center St. and portions of various city streets on Saturday, May 9, and to close Albin Stevens Dr. on Friday, May 8.

President of Run Starved Rock Country and Mayor Robert Hasty expressed enthusiasm for the anticipated participation in this year’s marathon.

“Thank you for this, I do appreciate it,” he said. “Our numbers are over 100 people higher than it was at this time last year, which is a good indication of the race growing since I think we had 800 or 900 runners in total for the four races last year. The fact that we’re already that much over leads me to think that this should be a pretty big year that will bring a lot of people into our community.”

