Illinois Valley prepares for severe weather Tuesday evening

(File photo) The Illinois Valley is bracing for possible severe weather on Tuesday. The severity of the weather could be determined by how far south a front will pass through the area. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Valley is preparing for severe weather on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The details of how Tuesday’s weather system will play out in the area are uncertain, but there are some possibilities in play, said Ricky Castro, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“It looks like there’s going to be a front sagging south during the day ... that will result in cooler conditions than Monday,” he said. “Exactly where that front sets up into the evening hours is going to determine the higher-end severe weather threat that there’s concern for.”

Castro said that areas south of Interstate 80, including the southern portions of Bureau, Putnam and La Salle counties are along what the the weather service calls the frontal position, created by much cooler moist air masses to the north, and warm and humid masses to the south.

“There certainly could be some wiggle room with that, but I would say that the farther south you go in that area, you’d have a little bit of a higher potential there for the stuff that people are really concerned about, a tornado chiefly among them,” he said.

Castro said that there is going to be a threat for storms through Tuesday night, although those storms are anticipated to not be as severe due to the front shifting along to the east.

According to the weather service, the Illinois Valley is at an enhanced risk of severe weather on Tuesday. Beginning around 4 p.m., the Illinois Valley has high potential for severe scattered thunderstorms with damaging hail and wind, and torrential rainfall that could cause flash floods.

“The mentioning of tornado potential is in play if the front ends up farther south, but it’s too early to say that will definitely happen,” Castro said. “It’s just something we’re looking at, although that would not preclude a threat for damaging hail and possibly localized wind damage.”

In the event of severe weather, emergency management agencies in the region are available for aid and information.

The La Salle County Emergency Management Agency debuted a new Emergency Operations Center vehicle aimed at helping first responders assist residents in emergency situations.

“We help local municipalities with the coordination of their response efforts,” La Salle County EMA Deputy Director Kyle DuBois said. “We want to help fill the service gaps that can inform those who are trying to help and better equip them to do so.”

La Salle County EMA Director Fred Moore’s concern with Tuesday’s weather aligned with Castro’s.

“The most important thing about Tuesday is going to be where the front is at.”

Moore advises people to stay informed and up-to-date on changes in the weather system.

“People can go to the EMA app to get info and report damages,” he said.

According to the weather service, a watch means be prepared, stay informed and be ready to act because severe weather or a tornado is possible, while a warning means take action like finding shelter in your safe place because a it is occurring or may occur shortly.

“The good way to think of it is a watch is having ingredients in place for a cupcake. You have the ingredients assembled, but it’s not made, prepared, or put in the oven yet,” Castro said. “A warning is like when all of the ingredients are assembled, made, prepared and it’s about to come out of the oven.”

Castro’s advice for dealing with Tuesday night’s weather is to act beforehand.

“When it comes to preparing for any type of severe weather, just stay informed and have a plan,” he said. “Just make sure you have things in place before severe weather strikes so that you don’t get into panic mode.”