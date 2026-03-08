Winners announced in Starved Rock Art Show Awards

Melanie Zammoto won top honors in the adult category for her watercolor, “Frank’s Favorite,” Saturday, March 7, 2026, at the Starved Rock Art Show Award Ceremony and Reception at the Starved Rock Visitor Center. (Photo provided by Lisa Sons)

The Starved Rock Art Show Award Ceremony and Reception for 2026 took place Saturday at the Starved Rock Visitor Center.

A total of 41 artists from across Illinois showcased their nature-themed artworks, which were on display for the public throughout February.

The public participated by casting their votes into a ballot box, with the counting of votes occurring on Friday afternoon, followed by the award presentations at this morning’s ceremony.

The Starved Rock Foundation provided the awards and refreshments.

Best of the junior show went to artist Helena Lucia Lopez for her colored pencil drawing of a barn owl.

Best of the adult show went to artist Melanie Zammoto for her watercolor called “Frank’s Favorite” of a nature scene.

Other award recipients in this year’s show included Jacoby Tustin, and Luci Max from the junior show, as well as Shreya Mokashi, Candace Kekosinski, Carrie Woeltje, Ashley Spanos, and Lori Clampitt.

Anyone interested in entering the 2027 Starved Rock Art Show may visit the Starved Rock webpage, where they can download the Art Show Entry Form and information or email the Natural Resources Coordinator at lisa.sons@illinois.gov.

Next year’s show will start the first weekend of February and end the first Friday in March.